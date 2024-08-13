Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 1.87%

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index closed down 1.87% at 22596.8 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 3.43%, Shriram Finance Ltd slipped 2.85% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell 2.82%. The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 24.21% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.64% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.85% to close at 24139 while the SENSEX has slid 0.87% to close at 78956.03 today.
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

