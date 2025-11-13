AMS Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 27.44 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.4425.38 8 OPM %0.691.34 -PBDT0.160.16 0 PBT0.110.15 -27 NP0.110.11 0
