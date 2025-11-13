Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-225.00-220.00 -PBDT-0.090.05 PL PBT-0.090.05 PL NP-0.090.05 PL
