Citizen Infoline standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.33% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Citizen Infoline rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.33% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.101.82 70 OPM %5.48-2.75 -PBDT0.170.01 1600 PBT0.170.01 1600 NP0.170.01 1600
