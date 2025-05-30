Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net Loss of Anand Projects reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.300.30 0 1.201.20 0 OPM %-373.33-20633.33 --332.50-5208.33 - PBDT-1.08-18.22 94 -2.64-18.70 86 PBT-1.09-18.23 94 -2.65-18.71 86 NP-1.00-29.46 97 -9.47-29.75 68

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

