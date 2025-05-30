Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 27.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.27% to Rs 29.30 croreNet profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 27.87% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.27% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 300.98% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 65.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.3018.75 56 65.6850.32 31 OPM %2.016.13 -8.505.01 - PBDT0.750.89 -16 5.401.63 231 PBT0.690.82 -16 5.161.35 282 NP0.780.61 28 4.091.02 301
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content