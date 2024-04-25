Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 58.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.98% to Rs 442.59 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 58.56% to Rs 78.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.98% to Rs 442.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.27% to Rs 260.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 1483.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 956.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
