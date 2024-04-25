Business Standard
Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 58.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 57.98% to Rs 442.59 crore
Net profit of Anant Raj rose 58.56% to Rs 78.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.98% to Rs 442.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.27% to Rs 260.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 1483.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 956.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales442.59280.15 58 1483.30956.94 55 OPM %23.5826.30 -22.5020.59 - PBDT103.4772.93 42 336.64213.22 58 PBT98.6668.72 44 318.58196.71 62 NP78.3349.40 59 260.91153.23 70
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

