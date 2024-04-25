Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 46.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 4307.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.19% to Rs 826.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1035.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 14691.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13552.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 46.52% to Rs 315.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 589.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 4307.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4307.003915.0014691.0013552.0015.1818.1417.9617.18680.001213.002568.002774.00352.00877.001070.001469.00315.00589.00826.001035.00