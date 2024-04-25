Business Standard
Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 46.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 4307.00 crore
Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 46.52% to Rs 315.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 589.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 4307.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.19% to Rs 826.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1035.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 14691.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13552.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4307.003915.00 10 14691.0013552.00 8 OPM %15.1818.14 -17.9617.18 - PBDT680.001213.00 -44 2568.002774.00 -7 PBT352.00877.00 -60 1070.001469.00 -27 NP315.00589.00 -47 826.001035.00 -20
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

