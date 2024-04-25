Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 17.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 1558.22 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 30.44% to Rs 346.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 498.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 5236.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5277.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 17.47% to Rs 131.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 1558.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1384.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1558.221384.275236.495277.6011.2415.058.9112.47192.54228.44527.71713.49176.56214.89468.22666.89131.50159.33346.49498.14