Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade near flatline; IT shares jump ahead of TCS Q2 results

Indices trade near flatline; IT shares jump ahead of TCS Q2 results

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The key domestic indices traded with small gains in morning trade. Investors will monitor quarterly business updates, IPO activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. Nifty traded above 25,100 level.

IT shares rallied ahead of TCSs results, which will kick off the earnings season on 9 October 2025.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 144.69 points or 0.18% to 82,061.91. The Nifty 50 index added 27.85 points or 0.11% to 25,137.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,910 shares rose and 1,718 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Also Read

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices soar, raising concerns over fan access

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks off day's highs; Sensex up 100pts, IT, Cons Dur gain; PSBs dip

Jamieson Greer

Russian oil purchases not bedrock of Indian economy: US trade official

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

PM Modi, President Murmu greet Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

Venus Pipes shares in focus

Venus Pipes shares rise 4% on infusing ₹71.4 crore via warrant conversion

Shares of Advance Agrolife were currently trading at Rs 108 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock was listed at Rs 113, exhibiting a premium of 13% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 113 and a low of 107. On the BSE, over 5.42 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Om Freight Forrwarders were currently trading at Rs 86.60 at 10:37 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 35.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The stock was listed at Rs 82.50, exhibiting a discount of 38.89% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 86.60 and a low of 82.50. On the BSE, over 1.29 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 1.39% to 35,191.65. The index declined 0.04% in the past trading session.

Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.98%), Infosys (up 1.96%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.94%), Coforge (up 1.93%), LTIMindtree (up 1.81%), HCL Technologies (up 1.51%), Mphasis (up 1.41%), Persistent Systems (up 0.71%) and Wipro (up 0.53%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Keystone Realtors rose 0.43%. The company reported 9% growth in pre-sales to Rs 763 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 700 crore in Q2 FY25.

Nila Infrastructures jumped 6.16% after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) worth Rs 105.02 crore from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for a slum rehabilitation project in Ahmedabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India can aspire to become a trusted global hub for responsible AI in finance, says RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

India can aspire to become a trusted global hub for responsible AI in finance, says RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

OM Freight Forwarders slides on debut

OM Freight Forwarders slides on debut

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

US stocks break winning spree

US stocks break winning spree

NZ dollar plunges nearly 1% as RBNZ slashes interest rates by massive 50 bps

NZ dollar plunges nearly 1% as RBNZ slashes interest rates by massive 50 bps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon