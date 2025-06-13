Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj Ltd Slips 3.58%, BSE Realty index Shed 2.48%

Anant Raj Ltd Slips 3.58%, BSE Realty index Shed 2.48%

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Anant Raj Ltd has added 16.83% over last one month compared to 11.54% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.11% drop in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd fell 3.58% today to trade at Rs 536.95. The BSE Realty index is down 2.48% to quote at 7616.75. The index is up 11.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd decreased 2.9% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 2.76% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 12.83 % over last one year compared to the 4.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 16.83% over last one month compared to 11.54% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 54549 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

