Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 42.14% to Rs 27.22 crore
Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 27.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.2219.15 42 OPM %56.8770.23 -PBDT0.590.16 269 PBT0.410.05 720 NP1.120 0
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

