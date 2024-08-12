Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.14% to Rs 27.22 croreNet profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 27.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.2219.15 42 OPM %56.8770.23 -PBDT0.590.16 269 PBT0.410.05 720 NP1.120 0
