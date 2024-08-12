Business Standard
Nandani Creation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 139.26% to Rs 18.04 crore
Net profit of Nandani Creation reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 139.26% to Rs 18.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.047.54 139 OPM %14.52-4.24 -PBDT2.17-0.80 LP PBT1.61-1.26 LP NP1.14-0.90 LP
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

