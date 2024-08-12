Quasar India standalone net profit rises 2.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 11.24 croreNet profit of Quasar India rose 2.67% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.249.01 25 OPM %9.7011.21 -PBDT1.091.01 8 PBT1.041.01 3 NP0.770.75 3
