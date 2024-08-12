Accel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 39.38 croreNet profit of Accel remain constant at Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 39.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.3836.65 7 OPM %8.9112.28 -PBDT2.702.83 -5 PBT1.220.99 23 NP1.011.01 0
