Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 75.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 364.38 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 34.97% to Rs 339.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 522.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 1800.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2097.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 75.04% to Rs 38.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 364.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 590.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.