UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Tube Investments of India Ltd, Zomato Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd and Cipla Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2024.
UPL Ltd lost 4.73% to Rs 509.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 3.74% to Rs 3783.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7570 shares in the past one month.
Zomato Ltd crashed 3.61% to Rs 186.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
AGI Greenpac Ltd corrected 3.20% to Rs 684.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15447 shares in the past one month.
Cipla Ltd fell 3.13% to Rs 1370.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61202 shares in the past one month.
First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

