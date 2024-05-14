Business Standard
Peria Karamalai Tea &amp; Produce Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 11.60 crore
Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 53.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.6011.73 -1 53.7051.54 4 OPM %5.17-4.94 -11.172.44 - PBDT5.23-0.89 LP 9.89-0.06 LP PBT4.59-1.19 LP 6.51-3.15 LP NP3.69-1.36 LP 5.40-3.36 LP
First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

