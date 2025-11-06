Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One records 23% MoM jump in overall ADTO

Angel One records 23% MoM jump in overall ADTO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Angel One announced the following key business parameters for month of October 2025:

Particulars

Oct'25

MoM Growth

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

34.57

1.5%

22.5%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5791

4.3%

40.6%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall*

59,29,400

23.1%

22.4%

F&O*

57,54,400

23.2%

20.4%

Cash

7,900

3.9%

1.4%

Commodity

1,67,100

19.8%

200.8%

* Overall ADTO is based on turnover for cash segment, notional turnover for equity futures & equity options and commodity segments. F&O ADTO is based on notional turnover for equity futures & equity options segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

