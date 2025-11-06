Angel One records 23% MoM jump in overall ADTO

Angel One announced the following key business parameters for month of October 2025:
Particulars
Oct'25
MoM Growth
YoY Growth
Client Base (Million)
34.57
1.5%
22.5%
Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5791
4.3%
40.6%
Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)
Overall*
59,29,400
23.1%
22.4%
F&O*
57,54,400
23.2%
20.4%
Cash
7,900
3.9%
1.4%
Commodity
1,67,100
19.8%
200.8%
* Overall ADTO is based on turnover for cash segment, notional turnover for equity futures & equity options and commodity segments. F&O ADTO is based on notional turnover for equity futures & equity options segments.
