Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India slides after Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Whirlpool of India slides after Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Whirlpool of India declined 1.68% to Rs 1,351.10 after the company reported a 20.54% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.02 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 3.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company said the marginal decrease in revenue was mainly due to a slowdown in refrigerator industry growth during the quarter and some impact on market share driven by extraordinary competitive pricing and promotions.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 47.59 crore, down 35.13% from Rs 73.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.48% to Rs 187.06 crore, while revenue fell 3.09% to Rs 4,079.59 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GNG Electronics gains after strong Q2; PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 33 crore

GNG Electronics gains after strong Q2; PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 33 crore

AXISCADES signs MoU with French drone company - Electronic Bird Control

AXISCADES signs MoU with French drone company - Electronic Bird Control

INR recovers amid correction in global crude oil prices

INR recovers amid correction in global crude oil prices

Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon