Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Maharashtra Seamless reported a weak set of numbers for Q2 FY26, impacted by subdued demand and lower realizations across key product categories.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit dropped 43.1% year-on-year to Rs 125.23 crore, while total revenue declined 10.7% to Rs 1,234.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 169.14 crore, down 42% from the year-ago period.

Total expenses decreased 2.3% YoY to Rs 1,061.62 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 9% to Rs 33.31 crore, while other expenses were lower by 7% at Rs 219.31 crore, indicating cost control efforts.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW steel pipes, and casting pipes. The company also operates a windmill.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

Inox Wind secures new orders of Rs 229 MW

Inox Wind secures new orders of Rs 229 MW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon