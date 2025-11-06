Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers amid correction in global crude oil prices

INR recovers amid correction in global crude oil prices

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee is recovering further ground against the dollar on Thursday tracking pull back in dollar overseas and correction in international crude oil prices under $60 per barrel. WTI crude oil futures hovered below $60 per barrel on Thursday, holding a two-day decline to a two-week low, as a large inventory build amplified concerns about oversupply. Besides, positive opening in local equities in line with Asian peers. Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti. INR opened at Rs 88.51 per dollar and registered an intraday high and low of 88.49 and 88.63 so far during the day. On Tuesday, rupee ended at 88.70.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon