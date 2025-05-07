Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 2.9%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 2.9%

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has added 31.71% over last one month compared to 5.94% gain in BSE PSU index and 10.13% rise in the SENSEX

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose 2.9% today to trade at Rs 3054.65. The BSE PSU index is up 0.34% to quote at 18349.64. The index is up 5.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd increased 2.08% and Union Bank of India added 1.69% on the day. The BSE PSU index went down 5.2 % over last one year compared to the 9.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has added 31.71% over last one month compared to 5.94% gain in BSE PSU index and 10.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16761 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3170 on 02 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1046 on 13 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading wins order from Canteen Stores Dept.

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading wins order from Canteen Stores Dept.

Tera Software in consortium with ITI bags BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

Tera Software in consortium with ITI bags BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

Wall Street Tumbles as Trade Deficit Hits Record, Fed Decision and Weak Earnings Weigh on Markets

Wall Street Tumbles as Trade Deficit Hits Record, Fed Decision and Weak Earnings Weigh on Markets

Barometers edge higher; breadth weak

Barometers edge higher; breadth weak

Stock Alert: Paytm, Radico Khaitan, HPCL, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahanagar Gas

Stock Alert: Paytm, Radico Khaitan, HPCL, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahanagar Gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon