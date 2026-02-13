SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 104.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.30% to Rs 229.76 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 104.63% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 229.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 187.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.229.76187.8610.795.1420.8612.3120.3412.2020.349.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News