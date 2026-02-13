Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.06% to Rs 101.56 crore

Net Loss of Waterbase reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.06% to Rs 101.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.101.5666.79-1.17-4.79-1.89-3.52-3.56-5.33-2.63-3.91

