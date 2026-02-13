Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 52.06% to Rs 101.56 croreNet Loss of Waterbase reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.06% to Rs 101.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales101.5666.79 52 OPM %-1.17-4.79 -PBDT-1.89-3.52 46 PBT-3.56-5.33 33 NP-2.63-3.91 33
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST