Lupin consolidated net profit rises 37.47% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 7100.45 croreNet profit of Lupin rose 37.47% to Rs 1175.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 855.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 7100.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5618.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7100.455618.56 26 OPM %31.8624.13 -PBDT2261.571342.72 68 PBT1948.611071.27 82 NP1175.55855.16 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.72% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST