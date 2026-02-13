Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin consolidated net profit rises 37.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 37.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 7100.45 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 37.47% to Rs 1175.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 855.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 7100.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5618.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7100.455618.56 26 OPM %31.8624.13 -PBDT2261.571342.72 68 PBT1948.611071.27 82 NP1175.55855.16 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 146.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 146.73% in the December 2025 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the December 2025 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.72% in the December 2025 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today