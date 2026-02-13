Lupin consolidated net profit rises 37.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 7100.45 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 37.47% to Rs 1175.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 855.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 7100.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5618.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7100.455618.5631.8624.132261.571342.721948.611071.271175.55855.16

