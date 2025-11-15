Anna Infrastructures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 0.07 croreAnna Infrastructures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.30 -77 OPM %-42.860 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.01 -100
