Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 46.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 13.51 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 46.92% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.5115.12 -11 OPM %23.0938.10 -PBDT3.546.37 -44 PBT3.276.16 -47 NP3.276.16 -47
