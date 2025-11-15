Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.65% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Jindal Capital declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.970.68 43 OPM %65.9869.12 -PBDT0.410.33 24 PBT0.410.33 24 NP0.310.33 -6
