GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 60.35% to Rs 1.82 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 127.56% to Rs 210.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.35% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.824.59 -60 OPM %-550.00-162.96 -PBDT186.2026.21 610 PBT185.6425.62 625 NP210.2792.40 128
