GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.35% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 127.56% to Rs 210.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.35% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.824.59-550.00-162.96186.2026.21185.6425.62210.2792.40

