Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Concord Biotech declined 15.07% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.74% to Rs 277.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 244.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.277.77244.2235.3840.11108.18114.4289.44101.1564.4875.92

