Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.74% to Rs 277.77 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech declined 15.07% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.74% to Rs 277.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 244.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales277.77244.22 14 OPM %35.3840.11 -PBDT108.18114.42 -5 PBT89.44101.15 -12 NP64.4875.92 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST