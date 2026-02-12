Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 17.02% to Rs 116.10 crore

Net profit of Indogulf Cropsciences rose 5.46% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 116.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales116.1099.21 17 OPM %10.0910.14 -PBDT9.946.68 49 PBT7.224.64 56 NP3.863.66 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Haleos Labs consolidated net profit rises 21.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Haleos Labs consolidated net profit rises 21.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Yatra Online consolidated net profit declines 16.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Yatra Online consolidated net profit declines 16.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayBharat Bandh TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026India US Trade DealPersonal Finance