Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indogulf Cropsciences rose 5.46% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 116.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.116.1099.2110.0910.149.946.687.224.643.863.66

