Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 116.64 croreNet Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 116.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales116.64161.63 -28 OPM %-0.51-4.69 -PBDT2.57-5.55 LP PBT-6.45-11.98 46 NP-4.50-10.96 59
