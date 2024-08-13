Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 49.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 833.40 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 49.95% to Rs 29.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 833.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 850.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.833.40850.825.898.3445.6883.9339.6478.8729.4558.84