Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Antara Senior Care, part of the $7-billion Max Group operating a network of seven care homes nationally, has announced the launch of its new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top IT hub and residential area strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates ~163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations; nationally it now has 500 operational beds. The setup provides assisted living facility to meet seniors' short- to long-term needs and specialised transition care services through geriatric-trained teams and infrastructure designed to promote independence and check loneliness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Indices trade sideways; metal shares shine

Indices trade sideways; metal shares shine

Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon