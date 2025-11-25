Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade sideways; metal shares shine

Indices trade sideways; metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in mid-morning trade as firm global cues and Fed optimism reinforced expectations of another 25 bps cut. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 18.59 points or 0.02% to 84,882.12. The Nifty 50 index rose 2.40 points or 0.01% to 25,961.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,967 shares rose and 1,858 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

Sudeep Pharma received bids for 9,28,17,525 shares as against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (25 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 November 2025 and it will close on 25 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 563 and 593 per share.

Also Read

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM Modi offers aarti at Ram Mandir; to hoist 'Dharma Dhwaj' at noon

Sudeep Pharma IPO

Last day! Sudeep Pharma IPO closes today; subscription up 9x, NIIs lead

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Air India, Akasa, IndiGo cancel flights after Ethiopia volcano erupts

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

Glenmark Pharma stock gains 3% on launch novel COPD treatment; details here

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 26,000; VIX up 5%; Realty shares rise, IT drags

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 0.53% to 10,070.60. The index fell 2.75% in the past two trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 2.19%), Vedanta (up 1.95%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.41%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.39%), Welspun Corp (up 0.85%), JSW Steel (up 0.71%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.7%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.47%), Tata Steel (up 0.29%) and Jindal Steel (up 0.23%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Muthoot Microfin jumped 4.49% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 27 November 2025 to consider raising capital through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Ceigall India gained 0.15%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the establishment of the 400/220 kV Velgaon GIS substation.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced on Tuesday as growing expectations of a December rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted sentiment, while investors continued to rotate into global technology stocks despite mounting concerns of overheating in the sector.

Rate-cut bets strengthened after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that current data still points to a sufficiently soft labor market, supporting the case for another 25 bps policy easing.

Tech momentum also accelerated as optimism around AI resurfaced. Alphabet jumped 6.31% on Monday following the announcement of its upgraded AI model, Gemini 3, while other AI-linked names such as Broadcom and Micron Technology also rallied, extending Fridays broader rebound.

On Wall Street, stocks posted strong gains across the board on Monday, starting a shortened trading week off strong.

Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.55% to close at 6,705.12, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.69% to settle at 22,872.01. It was the tech-heavy indexs best day since May 12, when it rose 4.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 202.86 points, or 0.44%, to end at 46,448.27.

Traders continue to watch for any news that can affect the Federal Reserves upcoming monetary policy decision. Markets are reportedly pricing a very high probability of a quarter percentage point cut from the Fed in December.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Yatra Online drops after CEO Dhruv Shringi resigns

Yatra Online drops after CEO Dhruv Shringi resigns

Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

Glenmark gains after launching first-ever nebulized triple therapy for COPD

Glenmark gains after launching first-ever nebulized triple therapy for COPD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon