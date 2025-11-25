Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Abbott India said that it has received approval from the Central Government for the appointment of Kartik Rajendran as the managing director (MD) of the company.

His tenure will be for a period of five years, effective from 14 June 2025, to 13 June 2030.

The appointment is expected to provide continued strategic leadership and drive growth initiatives for the company in the coming years.

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

Abbott Indias standalone net profit climbed 15.79% to Rs 415.27 crore on 7.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,757.15 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Abbott India shed 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 29,536.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Yatra Online drops after CEO Dhruv Shringi resigns

Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

Glenmark gains after launching first-ever nebulized triple therapy for COPD

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

