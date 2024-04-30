Business Standard
Antarctica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.21 crore
Net loss of Antarctica reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.21 0 0.840.68 24 OPM %-104.7652.38 --41.670 - PBDT-0.220.11 PL -0.350.02 PL PBT-0.230.08 PL -0.47-0.10 -370 NP-0.230.08 PL -0.43-0.01 -4200
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

