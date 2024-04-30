Business Standard
Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 17.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 472.72 crore
Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 17.77% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 472.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.84% to Rs 130.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 1830.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1655.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales472.72406.47 16 1830.561655.88 11 OPM %13.4513.43 -13.6413.47 - PBDT61.6453.25 16 238.01207.15 15 PBT45.5737.23 22 177.62144.22 23 NP34.1328.98 18 130.69107.26 22
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

