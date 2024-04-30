KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 228.34 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 25.70% to Rs 246.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 837.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 30.60% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 228.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.