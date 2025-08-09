Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 247.34 croreNet profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 1.54% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 247.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 226.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales247.34226.97 9 OPM %22.2621.79 -PBDT46.2442.11 10 PBT25.6325.53 0 NP17.7817.51 2
