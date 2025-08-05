XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 35.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.20% to Rs 92.31 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech rose 35.02% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.20% to Rs 92.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales92.3149.31 87 OPM %7.109.63 -PBDT5.824.82 21 PBT4.122.86 44 NP2.932.17 35
