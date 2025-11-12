Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 59.99% to Rs 97.85 crore

Net Loss of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.99% to Rs 97.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales97.8561.16 60 OPM %81.7991.58 -PBDT42.3839.96 6 PBT-11.65-3.00 -288 NP-8.05-3.36 -140

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.97% in the September 2025 quarter

TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 63.20% in the September 2025 quarter

TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

