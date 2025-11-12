Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.52% to Rs 66.67 croreNet profit of Krishival Foods rose 13.97% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.52% to Rs 66.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.6744.59 50 OPM %11.1313.52 -PBDT8.907.45 19 PBT7.426.68 11 NP5.634.94 14
