TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 20.14 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 33.33% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.1420.02 1 OPM %43.6461.19 -PBDT16.3817.01 -4 PBT11.9512.81 -7 NP8.806.60 33
