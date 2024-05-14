Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 4432.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 29.38% to Rs 825.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 637.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 16045.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14257.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Apar Industries declined 2.68% to Rs 236.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 4432.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4053.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4432.574053.3416045.1514257.849.5110.469.488.61353.09355.481221.56958.90321.62328.201105.85854.56236.22242.73825.11637.72