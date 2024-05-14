Business Standard
PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 129.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 1256.40 crore
Net Loss of PVR Inox reported to Rs 129.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 333.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 1256.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1143.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.83% to Rs 6107.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3750.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1256.401143.20 10 6107.103750.60 63 OPM %22.1623.08 -29.6427.93 - PBDT127.6097.00 32 1175.40555.10 112 PBT-175.20-199.20 12 -43.90-198.20 78 NP-129.50-333.40 61 -32.00-335.10 90
First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

