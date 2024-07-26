Business Standard
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 22.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 336.63 crore
Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 22.11% to Rs 14.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 336.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales336.63277.73 21 OPM %9.439.18 -PBDT29.8623.85 25 PBT20.0816.46 22 NP14.8012.12 22
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

