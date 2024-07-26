Cipla spurts as Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 1,178 cr

Cipla rallied 5.32% to Rs 1,579.65 after the pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 18.27% to Rs 1177.64 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 995.70 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 5.77% year on year to Rs 6693.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax was at Rs 1,611.36 crore in the June quarter, up 17.22% from Rs 1,374.60 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. EBITDA in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 1,716 crore, registering a growth of 13.8% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 25.6% as compared to 24.1% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

India branded prescription business grew at a healthy rate of 10% YoY. Overall One India growth was offset by softness in trade generics business owing to distribution model change, said the company.

The firm added that its consumer health franchise posted a growth of 3% YoY due to high base of last year.

Cipla achieved an all-time high revenue of $250 million in North America, up 13% YoY supported by traction in differentiated portfolio.

In South Africa, the firm stated that the momentum continues with revenue growth at 19% in local currency terms, led by private market.

Research and development (R&D) investments stood at Rs 353 crore or 5.3 % of sales, higher by 1% YoY driven by product filings and developmental efforts.

The companys net cash position was at Rs 8,449 crore; debt primarily includes lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO at Cipla, In Q1 FY25, we recorded revenue growth of 7% over last year with EBITDA margin of 25.6% driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Our One-India business continued on its growth trajectory during the quarter, led by Branded Prescription which grew at 10%. Our concentrated focus and execution in differentiated portfolio have further strengthened the US business which yet again posted all-time high quarterly revenue at $250 million. In South Africa, we recorded a solid growth of 19% YoY in local currency terms, led by Private Market. Going ahead, focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

