Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.15% to Rs 3242.11 croreNet profit of Persistent Systems rose 25.51% to Rs 395.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 315.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.15% to Rs 3242.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2590.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.05% to Rs 1400.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1093.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 11938.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9821.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3242.112590.53 25 11938.729821.59 22 OPM %18.0317.54 -17.2417.06 - PBDT584.31475.41 23 2129.221756.98 21 PBT505.21395.49 28 1822.311447.61 26 NP395.76315.32 26 1400.161093.49 28
